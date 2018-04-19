GOLF: UCA finishes second

The University of Central Arkansas women's team finished second at the Southland Conference championship at Woodforest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas.

UCA shot a third-round 298 to finish at 907. Houston Baptist won the tournament with a 898.

Sam Houston State was third (916), followed by Lamar (923), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (937), Incarnate Word (945), McNeese State (951) and Stephen F. Austin (953).

Fernanda Lira was third with a 223. Emma Svensson came in fourth (224). Geraldine Wong shot a 229, good for 10th, and Tasha Ainsley-Thomas tied for 15th (223). Brett Permann tied for 21st at 236.