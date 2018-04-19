DEAR HELOISE: I use a fizzy denture cleaner, specifically the one for overnight cleaning. But over the years I've finally discovered that it is not the thorough cleaner one might expect.

So every few days or so, I dampen the corner of a clean cloth, dip it in baking soda and rub the entire denture clean. I'm always surprised at the amount of discoloration of the cloth from that scrubbing, and of course the dentures are unharmed.

-- Bill L., Little Rock

DEAR READER: Bill, as you probably know, baking soda is one of my all-time favorite cleaners. It's cheap, readily available and safe. By the way, fizzy denture tablets also can clean the toilet bowl if you are out of your regular cleanser.

DEAR READERS: Surely one of the most frustrating household chores must be folding a fitted sheet -- isn't it maddening? Here's my method to make it easier:

Fold the sheet in half, bring the elasticized ends together and invert one into the other. Fold again in half lengthwise, bringing one set of corners to the other, so that all the corners are folded into each other. Continue to fold as small as you'd like, smoothing the sheets as you go. Fold the flat sheet, too, and condense all the sheets into one pillowcase.

Which household chore is your least favorite? How do you make it easier? Let us know at Heloise@Heloise.com.

DEAR HELOISE: My hint is to use a table fork to stab off a glob or a slab of margarine. Globs are easy: Just stick the fork in, rotate the handle down and scoop. Globs are fairly easily dumped on veggies, etc.

To slab, carefully direct the fork to a depth for the thickness one wants, then lift. For a slab, one usually has to turn the fork bottom up and "wipe" it on the bread or bagel.

-- Brad T.,

Campbelltown, Pa.

DEAR READER: This also would work well for slightly chilled cream cheese or margarine spread. Consult the label for portion and calorie information.

DEAR HELOISE: Another great use for old pantyhose: If your tomatoes or any other plants need to be staked, pantyhose make excellent ties. They won't cut into the stalks, because they will stretch as the plant grows.

-- Patrick H., via email

