• Frankie Breeding, 39, was arrested on theft charges after deputies in Monroe County, Ga., reported finding a hoard of street signs valued at $4,000 at his home, including 10 county road signs, 14 stop signs and 23 signposts, that were being used to build a covered shed.

• Lenny Curry, mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., said he's ordered a review after a code enforcement officer and her supervisor were suspended over a confrontation with a veteran who objected to a business being told that a military flag display violated city code.

• Melina Roberge, 24, a Canadian woman who said she just wanted an "exotic" vacation, was sentenced in Australia to eight years in prison for her part in a plot to smuggle more than 200 pounds of cocaine into Sydney in luggage aboard a cruise ship.

• James Bogner, a police detective in Merrillville, Ind., said a 3-year-old girl who found a gun and accidentally shot and wounded her pregnant mother in a car parked outside a thrift store "had no idea what she had done, and she was very scared."

• Lisa Simon, 24, among counterprotesters during a 2017 anti-Islamic law demonstration in Harrisburg, Pa., was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to hitting a state trooper's horse in the neck with a flagpole that had a nail protruding from it.

• Ruslan Kozlov said he was driving on Interstate 5 near Seattle when he saw and took a photo of the message "U Suck" on an overhead traffic sign, prompting an apology from the state transportation department for an "inappropriate message" caused by a "training error."

• Leigh Walters, spokesman for the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis, called it "not typical" for the museum to be targeted by thieves who made off with two gem-encrusted gold and silver tiaras awarded to debutantes in 1894 and 1896 at the annual Veiled Prophet ball.

• Crenshanda Williams, 44, a former Houston 911 operator, was convicted in a jury trial of hanging up on thousands of people calling for emergency services, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation, prosecutors said.

• Johnathan Robinson, 36, faces a second-degree murder charge after police in Shreveport said he killed his ex-girlfriend in a confrontation live-streamed on social media in which she called out, "Stop, Johnathan. Stop, Johnathan," just before being shot.

A Section on 04/19/2018