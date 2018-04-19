Another man to be charged in Little Rock club shooting that wounded 25; police ID him as rapper's bodyguard

Little Rock police on Thursday said a warrant has been obtained to arrest another person in the mass shooting at a nightclub that injured more than 20 people in July.

Cordero Ragland, 26, is currently in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to Arkansas, the department said.

He faces five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

In total, 25 people were shot and three others were injured while trying to flee the scene of Power Ultra Lounge early July 1.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said Ragland was a bodyguard for Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, who was onstage performing as Finese2Tymes during the shooting.

Shelby County jail records show he was being held on charges of evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Ragland is the third man to be arrested in the case. Police say Tyler Clay Jackson, 19, fired the first shot, while another bodyguard for Hampton — 26-year-old Kentrell Dominique Gwynn — faces 10 counts of aggravated assault.

U.S. marshals arrested Gwynn and Hampton in Birmingham, Ala., on July 2, taking Hampton into custody on warrants from Forrest City charging him with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at a club in that city a week earlier. Gwynn was accused of providing Hampton, a convicted felon, with a firearm.

Federal court testimony by a Pulaski County sheriff's investigator in March said Jackson was targeting a rival gang member.

