Beaten, robbed by group of strangers at Little Rock park, 54-year-old tells police

A man told police that he was beaten and robbed by six strangers in a Little Rock park.

The 54-year-old victim was walking through MacArthur Park, 601 E. Ninth St., around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a stranger approached him asking for money, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

After he told the stranger that he only had a debit card, the assailant began punching him. The victim said he tried to fight back, but five more people appeared and repeatedly punched and kicked the man until he stopped resisting.

The 54-year-old's cellphone and wallet — which contained a debit card and an identification card — were stolen, the report states. The robbers then fled the area.

The man then walked to the city's River Market area to report the crime. Police noted he had swelling on his forehead and bruising to his head and legs.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.