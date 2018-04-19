Music choices include Moore, LaRue, Smith

Ian Moore will perform at 9 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Moore, an Austin, Texas- raised singer-songwriter-guitarist, now lives on an island near Seattle. On May 25, he will release his 15th album, Toronto, on the Little Rock label, Last Chance Records. He once performed as opening act for Bob Dylan at Robinson Center Performance Hall in the mid 1990s.

He also founded an artist's health-care alliance, SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare).

The Oxford American's 50 Years of True Grit after-party and show will be held at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

The event, marking 50 years since the publication of Charles Portis of Little Rock's acclaimed novel, will feature music by Wussy and the Paranoid Style and comedy by Eddie Pepitone.

Listen Sister and Collin vs. Adam will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Red Not Chili Peppers will perform at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Greasy Tree, along with opening act Hoodoo Blues Revue, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Nerd Eye Blind will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Stoney LaRue will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $20.

Corey Smith, along with opening act George Shingleton, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Save the Buffalo River ... Again benefit will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10. Performers will include Liberty Bridge, Dan and Jeff Clinton, Tenpenny Gypsy, Steve Davison, Trey Johnson, Brian Nahlen Band, Harrisong with Sonya and Ted Williams, Karen Saxson and the Human Together Choir, Big Papa and Zach Binns, Bluesboy Jag & The Juke Joint Zombies, A Rowdy Faith, Charlotte Taylor with Gil Franklin and Gypsy Rain and the Hugh Parks Band.

Proceeds will benefit the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Native Harrow will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Native Harrow is a Woodstock, N.Y., folk-rock duo, consisting of singer-guitarist Devin Nuel and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Harms.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.org

...

Lance Daniels will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Roxy Roca will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Richie Johnson will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Tragikly Hip will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

David & Sarah will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Rustenhaven will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Aaron Kamm and The One Drops will perform for an annual Lagunitas-sponsored 420 party at 8 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $8.

Love And A Revolver will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Luke Winslow-King will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday in Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Admission is free.

Winslow-King is a singer-songwriter-guitarist who plays country, blues, ragtime, classical, rhythm & blues, rock 'n' roll and folk music. He is known for his slide guitar skills and his interest in pre-war blues and traditional jazz

His show is the first in the series of free shows in the park on the third Saturday from April through October.

Basin Spring Park, 5 Spring St., Eureka Springs, (479) 253-7333, eurekasprings.org

...

Sunny Sweeney will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

Sweeney, who was born in Houston and raised in Longview, Texas, left a job in public relations to take up a guitar and find her place in the world of country music. After 10 years, she made it into the Top 10 charts ("From a Table Away") and was a nominee for Best New Female Vocalist at the 2013 Academy of Country Music awards. She recently toured as the opening act on Miranda Lambert's "Livin' Like Hippies Tour."

She has released four albums, the latest of which, Trophy, came out in March 2017.

Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007.

Weekend on 04/19/2018