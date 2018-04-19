New disc golf tournament planned at Little Rock park

A new disc golf tournament will launch in Little Rock this month to benefit the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The tournament will be at Reservoir Park, 8321 Reservoir Road, on April 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit park programs like Adopt-a-Flowerbed, Adopt-a-Park, Adopt-a-Trail, Volunteer Park Rangers and Jr. Park Rangers.

The cost to enter is $60 per team. Teams can compete in one of three divisions: recreational, amateur or professional.

Prizes, games and raffles will take place throughout the day, and food and beverages will be available.

More information is available from Karen Sykes at (501) 442-7320 or ksykes@littlerock.gov.