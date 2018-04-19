PSC exec Bethel

to retire April 30

John Bethel, executive director of the Arkansas Public Service Commission's general staff for 18 years, announced his retirement from the commission effective April 30.

Bethel, 53, has been employed by the commission for almost 30 years. He is eligible to take state retirement after 28 years on the job.

He is leaving to pursue other career opportunities, Bethel said. He didn't elaborate on the opportunities available to him, but he said he hopes he'll be able to remain in Arkansas.

"I have been very fortunate to have an exciting and rewarding career with the Public Service Commission," Bethel said. "It's been a great place to work."

Matthew Klucher, manager of cost allocations and rate design, also is leaving the commission but it is unrelated to Bethel's move, Bethel said.

-- David Smith

Walmart suppliers

cut gas emissions

Walmart Inc. said suppliers have trimmed about 22 million tons of greenhouse-gas emissions globally as part of its Project Gigaton initiative, which was announced last April.

The Bentonville company shared the program's progress during Walmart's annual Sustainability Milestone Summit, which was held at the retailer's headquarters Wednesday.

The company said about 400 suppliers with operations in more than 30 counties have joined Project Gigaton, which debuted last year as a way to work with suppliers to reduce 1 billion metric tons -- or 1 gigaton -- of emissions by 2030. A billion metric tons equals about 1.1 billion short tons.

Walmart also said Wednesday that it will double the number of electric-vehicle charging station sites by adding several hundred charging stalls across its operations in 34 states. The expansion will boost Walmart's total charging stations to more than 1,000 when completed.

The retailer also said it plans to add 130 additional locations that are powered by solar energy. Walmart said the expansion will increase the number of locations to 500 across 22 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Index climbs 4.13

to close at 406.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 4.13 to 406.59 Wednesday.

"The S&P 500 Index closed relatively flat despite a morning rally with the energy sector showing a strong outperformance following a surprise decline in weekly crude inventories," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 17.5 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/19/2018