TENNIS

Djokovic, Nadal advance

Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal needed a combined 14 match points to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. After Djokovic finally converted his 10th match point to beat Borna Coric 7-6 (2) 7-5, Nadal required four in a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-3. Djokovic first missed two match points with Coric serving at 5-3, then wasted another seven in a marathon game when serving for the match. The ninth-seeded Serb took a 40-0 lead in that game, but then hit one backhand long, another backhand wide, before an unforced error into the net. At deuce, Coric successfully overturned a call to get a break point but Djokovic saved it with an ace. Djokovic won the next point to set up match point No. 6, but again hit a backhand wide. An ace gave him a seventh chance, but Coric saved that one after Djokovic failed to retrieve his drop shot. Another ace made it No. 8, but Djokovic's tame forehand allowed Coric an easy forehand winner. On try No. 9, a poor backhand from Djokovic went into the net. Coric finally broke to make it 5-5, but Djokovic broke straight back and the 10th match point did the trick with Coric sending a backhand long. Djokovic will next face fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria. Nadal had a much easier match but also struggled to put the finishing touches on his victory. Serving at 5-3 and 0-40, Bedene saved the Spaniard's third match point with an audacious drop shot. But it was only a brief reprieve, because Nadal took his next chance when his Slovenian opponent whipped a forehand into the net. Nadal, who saved two break points in the fifth game of the match, is chasing a record-extending 11th title here. The top-ranked Spaniard next faces big-serving Russian Karen Khachanov. In other matches, Kei Nishikori of Japan overcame an early break to beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-2, while No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut, Jan-Lennard Struff, Philipp Kohlschreiber and Richard Gasquet also won.

FOOTBALL

More rules changes

The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting. The Division I Council announced several rule changes Wednesday, including a new recruiting calendar for all sports not including football and basketball. The council also lifted a ban on alcohol sales at NCAA championships, following a two-year pilot program where alcohol was available at several events. Alabama has drawn attention for using former players such as Trent Richardson and Blake Sims on scout teams in recent years. Last year, Clemson had former Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd mimic Alabama's Jalen Hurts in practice to prepare for a playoff game against the Crimson Tide. The change to the redshirt rule, which has drawn wide support from coaches, will be reviewed by the Football Oversight Committee and the Student-Athlete Experience Committee to determine if the proposal should be applied to other sports, and whether the timing of the games played should be regulated.

Darnold visits Jets

With Wednesday being the last day NFL teams could host prospective draft picks, the New York Jets visited with Sam Darnold at their Florham Park, N.J., complex, according to multiple sources. During the evaluation process, the Jets have hosted four of the top five quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft -- Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen on Tuesday, and before that, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. The Jets also had private workouts with Mayfield, Rosen and Allen. The Jets have the No. 3 overall pick in next week's draft, and there is heavy speculation they will select a quarterback. There are other needs on the team such as wide receiver and pass rusher, but solving the quarterback problem is at the top of General Manager Mike Maccagnan's priority list.

Titans option Mariota

The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on quarterback Marcus Mariota. The move keeps Mariota under contract through the 2019 season. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made the announcement ahead of the May 3 deadline to declare a fifth-year option for players drafted in 2015. The Titans selected the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner from Oregon with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. Mariota has made 42 regular-season starts over the last three years and has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He threw 13 touchdown passes with a career-high 15 interceptions last season but also led the Titans to their first playoff victory since January 2004.

BASKETBALL

Erin Popovich dies

The wife of San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has died. The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich’s death Wednesday. The team didn’t provide further details. “We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs General Manager RC Buford said in a team statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.” The Popovichs were married four decades and had two children. Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State tonight in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Bowen to try draft

South Carolina forward and former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen is entering the NBA draft. A school spokesman said Wednesday that Bowen won't hire an agent, so he could return to school. Bowen was suspended by Louisville after news of an alleged payment involving the Cardinals and his father to get him to join that school. A federal complaint stated that Addidas representative James Gatto and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit's family to gain his commitment to play for Louisville. Bowen was not named in documents, but details made clear that investigators were referring to the freshman. Bowen has denied knowledge of any payment. Bowen has not yet been reinstated by the NCAA and hasn't played for the Gamecocks since enrolling at South Carolina in January.

Gabriel to enter draft

Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel will enter the NBA draft pool but not hire an agent, remaining eligible to return for his third season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged nearly 10 points over the final eight games to rank sixth on the team at 6.8 points with 5.4 rebounds per contest. Gabriel said in a release Wednesday that after talking with John Calipari and other Kentucky coaches, "They believe it's in my best interest to see where I stand in the eyes of the NBA." Gabriel is Kentucky's fifth player to enter the June 21 draft, following freshman teammates Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo. Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo are hiring agents and will not return to school.

BASEBALL

Braves sign Bautista

The Atlanta Braves announced an agreement with infielder Jose Bautista on a one-year, minor-league contract Wednesday. Bautista has reported to the team's extended spring training in Florida. Bautista, who played under General Manager Alex Anthopoulos in Toronto, has spent the past 10 seasons playing regularly as an outfielder. The Braves announced he would play third base. Bautista manned third in eight games last season (38 innings), but hasn't consistently played there since 2007, when he appeared in 126 games at the hot corner for the Pirates.

Seattle shuffles roster

The Seattle Mariners are going with five outfielders for now after recalling Ben Gamel from Class AAA Tacoma and optioning left-handed pitcher Ariel Miranda back to the minors. Seattle's roster shuffling finally allowed a chance for Gamel to rejoin the club Wednesday. Gamel was sidelined by a strained oblique during spring training. He started his rehab assignment on April 5 and hit a combined .286 with 5 RBI in 10 games at Class A Modesto and Tacoma. Gamel was Seattle's projected starting left fielder but the injury ultimately led to the club signing Ichiro Suzuki during spring training. Suzuki has split time in left field with Guillermo Heredia through the first three weeks of the season. The decision to option Miranda will mean Seattle has five outfielders -- Gamel, Heredia, Suzuki, Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger -- for now.

Sports on 04/19/2018