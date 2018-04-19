22-year-old Arkansan accused of raping teenager he met on dating app Tinder

A 22-year-old Arkansan accused of raping a teenage girl in March was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The 17-year-old victim told Jonesboro police she had talked to Brandon Mitchell Marrone on the dating app Tinder. She said she had met him once before going over to his house in the 4900 block of Prospect Farm Road but indicated she did not want to have sex, according to a police report.

The girl said Marrone invited her over to watch a movie and raped her twice despite her telling him to stop.

Authorities found probable cause to arrest Marrone on a rape charge Tuesday, the report states.

Marrone was released on $5,000 bond from the Craighead County jail later that day, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court June 29.