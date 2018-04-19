Home / Latest News /
Proposal that would've required customers to be 21 to buy tobacco products fails in Arkansas town
By The Associated Press
MOUNTAIN HOME — A proposed ordinance in northern Arkansas that would've required customers be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco products has failed to advance.
The Baxter Bulletin reported that Students Working Against Tobacco presented the proposed Mountain Home ordinance earlier this month to the City Council's Public Safety Committee. The group also presented the proposal to the full City Council in February.
The committee reached its decision Tuesday after a 45-minute discussion.
The proposal would've barred anyone under the age of 21 from using or purchasing tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and vaping devices. More than 160 cities, including New York City, Kansas City and Chicago, have adopted similar city ordinances.
Arkansas law allows anyone 18 years old and older to purchase and use tobacco products.
