Thursday, April 19, 2018, 3:23 p.m.

Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District closing at end of month

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.

PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK

Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock’s River Market District is closing by the end of this month, an employee confirmed.

A reason for the closure of the eatery, which is behind Rev Room at 300 President Clinton Ave., was not given.

The restaurant opened in May 2006, primarily featuring a menu of Mexican and Cuban cuisine at its start.

A request for comment from Revolution Restaurant’s owner, Chris King, was not immediately returned. King also owns Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack.

