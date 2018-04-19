Home / Latest News /
Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District closing at end of month
This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.
PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK
Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock’s River Market District is closing by the end of this month, an employee confirmed.
A reason for the closure of the eatery, which is behind Rev Room at 300 President Clinton Ave., was not given.
The restaurant opened in May 2006, primarily featuring a menu of Mexican and Cuban cuisine at its start.
A request for comment from Revolution Restaurant’s owner, Chris King, was not immediately returned. King also owns Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District closing at end of month
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.