State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

ASU seeks to dismiss Miami's lawsuit

Arkansas State University filed a motion Monday in Miami-Dade County in Florida to dismiss the University of Miami's lawsuit in favor of its own lawsuit.

Miami sought to dismiss ASU's lawsuit March 20 in Craighead County.

Both universities filed lawsuits over a dispute regarding their canceled football game Sept. 9 due to Hurricane Irma.

ASU's motion to dismiss, which was received by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday, stated that there is "simply no connection between Miami's decision to cancel Game 2 [of the 2017 season at Arkansas State] and this forum."

"It [Miami] seeks to use the declaratory judgment procedure to immunize itself from liability for past business decisions already made," the motion continued. "It has already canceled Game 2 and refused to pay ASU liquidated damages.

"Miami has not identified any action that it would or could take in the future if the Court were to find that Miami is indeed wrong about its rights under the Game Contract. Its actions in cancelling the game and refusing to pay ASU liquidated damages speak much louder than any conclusory, and contradictory, allegation of "doubt" as to the propriety of its actions.

The ASU and Miami athletic departments had signed a contract in May 2013 that stated the Red Wolves would play in Miami during the 2014 season and the Hurricanes would play in Jonesboro during the 2017 season.

The contract stated that if one team did not appear for one of the games, the other would receive a damages payment of $650,000 by Feb. 15, 2018, unless certain circumstances made it "impossible to play the game."

BASEBALL

ASU falls to No. 7 Ole Miss

Arkansas State University lost its third consecutive game, falling to No. 7 Ole Miss 10-3 on Wednesday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels scored seven runs in the first two innings -- three in the first and four in the second -- to lead 7-1. Grae Kessinger and Thomas Dillard each had two-run home runs in the second inning for Ole Miss.

Jeremy Brown, Jacob Jablonski and Winston Welch led the Red Wolves with two hits apiece.

UALR loses at Northwestern State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (20-15) lost 3-2 to Northwestern State (20-16) at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, La.

Northwestern State broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning on Luke Watson's RBI single and Tyler Smith's bases-loaded walk. UALR cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning when Danny Mitchell Jr. scored on a fielding error.

Mitchell led the Trojans with two hits.

Baylor routs UAPB

Baylor scored eight runs in the second inning to pull away from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, winning 14-4 at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

The Bears' eight-run second inning extended their lead to 10-1. Josh Bissonette led Baylor with three hits and drove in two runs.

Sergio Esparza had three hits for the Golden Lions.

TENNIS

Arkansas women move to second round

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team, which is the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament, defeated No. 14 seed Missouri 4-1 at the Dr. Robert L. Barksdale Tennis Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas (8-15, 3-10 SEC) lost the doubles point but earned four singles victories to triumph over Missouri (13-17, 0-13).

Giulia Pairone, Mia Jurasic, Ana Oparenovic and Jackie Carr picked up victories for the Razorbacks.

GOLF

UCA finishes second

The University of Central Arkansas women's team finished second at the Southland Conference championship at Woodforest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas.

UCA shot a third-round 298 to finish at 907. Houston Baptist won the tournament with a 898.

Sam Houston State was third (916), followed by Lamar (923), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (937), Incarnate Word (945), McNeese State (951) and Stephen F. Austin (953).

Fernanda Lira was third with a 223. Emma Svensson came in fourth (224). Geraldine Wong shot a 229, good for 10th, and Tasha Ainsley-Thomas tied for 15th (223). Brett Permann tied for 21st at 236.

TRACK AND FIELD

Three Red Wolves honored

Arkansas State had three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Conference awards.

Jaylen Bacon won the league's men's track athlete of the week after winning the 100-meter dash at the Tiger Track Classic.

Caitland Smith was the women's track athlete of the week and Hayden Hampton picked up the male field athlete of the week.

At the Tiger Track Classic, Smith won the 100- and 200-meter races while Hampton totaled an event-best 6,849 points in the decathlon.

