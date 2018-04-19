Style: A secret sequel to Concussion?

Amy Schumer stars as a New Yorker whose crippling self-esteem issues get cleared up courtesy of head trauma in I Feel Pretty, and the pot smoking state troopers from Vermont return after an 18-year hiatus in Super Troopers 2. And Paula Patton is part of a couple threatened by a violent motorcycle gang in Traffik. So … yeah, it’s just another week before the next blockbuster (Avengers: Infinity War) is released.

But we’re on it anyway. Piers Marchant has Schumer’s movie, while the hard-working Dan Lybarger not only picks up Super Troopers but interviews Beirut director Brad Anderson and veteran entertainer Paul Sand, who’s in Arkansas to do a fundraiser for the Kaleidoscope Film Festival. And Dan also brings up to date on next week’s Czech Film Festival. And Karen Martin — while preparing for a quick trip to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival — rounds up the latest digital entertainment products in her Home Movies column. So pick up Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and check out the Style section.