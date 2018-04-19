Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

TENNIS: Arkansas women move to second round

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team, which is the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament, defeated No. 14 seed Missouri 4-1 at the Dr. Robert L. Barksdale Tennis Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas (8-15, 3-10 SEC) lost the doubles point but earned four singles victories to triumph over Missouri (13-17, 0-13).

Giulia Pairone, Mia Jurasic, Ana Oparenovic and Jackie Carr picked up victories for the Razorbacks.

