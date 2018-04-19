TENNIS: Arkansas women move to second round
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team, which is the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament, defeated No. 14 seed Missouri 4-1 at the Dr. Robert L. Barksdale Tennis Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Arkansas (8-15, 3-10 SEC) lost the doubles point but earned four singles victories to triumph over Missouri (13-17, 0-13).
Giulia Pairone, Mia Jurasic, Ana Oparenovic and Jackie Carr picked up victories for the Razorbacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TENNIS: Arkansas women move to second round
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.