THE WEEKEND TEN

1 CHILLY CHARACTERS

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy join favorite characters from Frozen, Rapunzel, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast in Disney On Ice: Reach for the Stars at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. today-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16-$116. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

2 CAT'S CROWN

Disney's The Lion King roars into Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall (426 W. Markham St. at Broadway) today, with preview shows at 1 and 7:30 p.m. The run continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Tuesday-April 27 and May 1-4; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 and May 5; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29 and May 6. Tickets are $33-$150. Call (501) 244-8800 or (866) 870-2717 or visit ticketmaster.com or LionKing.com.

3 CIAO FOR CHARITY

Food, wine and fun are on the menu of the Arkansas Italian Food & Culture Festival, 4-10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at North Shore Riverwalk Park, North Little Rock. In addition to dozens of food vendors, there will be bocce ball and Baggo tournaments, music, a car show and grape stomping. Admission is $5, free for kids 5 and younger, $100 each for Friday and Saturday VIP dinners. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas. Today, an Italian Film Spotlight screening of the movies Moonstruck and I Sopravvissuti and a VIP reception start at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $25. Visit aritalianfestival.com.

• At the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Brews and Bites will offer food trucks, craft beer and music by performers including Fire & Brimstone Duo. Tickets in advance are $5, $10 on Saturday, free for children under 12; proceeds benefit Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the Arkansas Foodbank. Call (501) 455-9100 or visit outletsoflittlerock.com.

• And the 10th annual B Street Rib Off, a barbecue cooking competition focused on amateur cooking teams from across the mid-South, kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Riverfront Park, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society of Central Arkansas. The event also features music, food trucks, beverages from local breweries and a raffle. Take part in judging the People's Choice category for a $10 donation. Call (501) 515-0849 or visit BStreetRibOff.org.

4 CAJUN CRAWFISH

War Memorial Stadium, West Markham Street and Fair Park Boulevard, Little Rock will be bayou-style party central during the annual CARTI Ragin' Cajun Bash, 6-9 p.m. today. Guests can chow down on crawfish with all the trimmings, drink beer from Flyway, Frio and Frio 6.0, and dance to music by Rodney Block and the Real Music Lovers. Tickets are $45; proceeds benefit CARTI cancer patients and programs. Call (501) 296-3406 or visit carti.com. See story on Page 8E.

5 CULTURAL CELEBRATION

Oxford American magazine celebrates the 1968 debut of Charles Portis' best known novel with "50 Years of True Grit" at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The two-day extravaganza feature panel discussions Friday and Saturday and screenings of the two movie versions -- the version starring John Wayne, Glen Campbell, Kim Darby and Robert Duvall, 6 p.m. Friday, and the Coen Brothers 2010 remake starring Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Brolin, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the panel discussions are free; movie tickets are $15 and $10, plus service charges. "Music, Voices & Double-Rectified Busthead: A True Grit Variety Show," 8 p.m. Saturday, features music by Iris DeMent, readings from True Grit and tributes from celebrity fans and "other surprise guests." Tickets are $65 and $45. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit tinyurl.com/truegrittix.

6 COUNTRY CROONER

And speaking of Arkansas native singer-songwriter Iris DeMent, she's also performing at 7 p.m. Sunday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, a special addition to Oxford American's 2017-18 Concert Series. Doors open at 5. Tickets are $30-$42. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See story on Page 4E.

7 CHOICE CULTIVATION

Fill your garden and home with prime plants grown by Pulaski County Master Gardeners. Their Spring Plant Sale will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse, West Seventh and Palm streets, Little Rock. Admission is free and most plants are less than $2 for six. Call (501) 351-1441.

8 COURTROOM CONFLICT

Alabama attorney Atticus Finch attempts to defend a black man for allegedly assaulting a young white woman in Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. There's a preview performance at 7 p.m. today; for the show's run, curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 27-28, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-April 26. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.com or tinyurl.com/yb22fauh.

9 CAPOS AND CLOGGING

Artisans and musicians will celebrate Ozark heritage in downtown Mountain View at the annual Arkansas Folk Festival Friday-Saturday. Most activities are centered on the downtown Courthouse Square, with a parade Saturday morning, the Artisans Market on the Square, dancing and staged and impromptu music performances. Admission is free. Also, during the festival, the Ozark Folk Center State Park's Craft Village celebrates with a free open house. Call (870) 269-8068 or visit yourplaceinthemountains.com.

10 CINEMATIC CONCLAVE

The 17th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest opens at 7 p.m. today at the Melba Theater, 115 W. Main St., Batesville, with a screening of the 1925 silent film The Lost World with members of Lyon College Jazz Band performing an original score. Tickets are $7, $6 students and senior citizens over 54, $5 Foothills Film Society Members. The festival, featuring 45 films, most of them Arkansas premieres, continues Friday and April 27-28 in Independence Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, 2005 White Drive. Admission for screenings is $5, $4 for students and senior citizens, $3 for members. A "Red Eye" all-movie pass is $30, $25 for students and senior citizens, $20 members. Call (870) 251-1189 or visit ozarkfoothillsfilmfest.org.

Weekend on 04/19/2018