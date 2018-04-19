This date in baseball
By The Associated Press
1900 -- The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Braves 19-17 in 10 innings to set a major league record for most runs scored by two clubs on opening day. The Braves scored nine runs in the ninth inning to put the game into extra innings.
1920 -- Al Schacht, who later became the "Clown Prince of Baseball," was all business as he pitched the Senators to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics.
1938 -- Emmett Mueller of the Phillies and Ernie Koy of the visiting Dodgers each homered in their first major league at-bats as Brooklyn defeated Philadelphia 12-5.
1956 -- The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in 10 innings at Jersey City's Roosevelt Stadium, the first major league game held in New Jersey.
1981 -- In an International League night game, the Rochester Red Wings and Pawtucket Red Sox played to a 2-2 tie through 32 innings before play was suspended at 4:07 a.m. The game was completed later in the season with Pawtucket scoring the winning run in the 33rd inning of the longest game in professional baseball.
1987 -- Rob Deer hit a three-run home run to tie the score and Dale Sveum won the game with a two-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 and set an American League record with their 12th consecutive victory to start the season.
1996 -- Juan Gonzalez homered and drove in six runs as Texas beat Baltimore 26-7. The Rangers scored 16 runs in the eighth inning -- one short of the modern major league mark -- and scored the most runs by an American League team in 41 years.
2004 -- Seattle became the third team since 1974 to win a game on a balk in extra innings, edging Oakland 2-1. With runners on first and third and two out in the bottom of the 14th inning, A's reliever Justin Duchscherer was called for a balk to score Quentin McCracken from third.
2012 -- The Houston Astros set a franchise record by hitting three triples in a five-run first inning on the way to an 11-4 victory over Washington. Jose Altuve, Brian Bogusevic and Matt Downs had the triples off Edwin Jackson.
Today's birthdays Bryan Mitchell, 26; Jackie Bradley, 27; Brian Flynn, 28; Zach Duke, 35; Joe Mauer, 35.
