TRACK AND FIELD: Three Red Wolves honored
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
Arkansas State had three track and field athletes earn Sun Belt Conference awards.
Jaylen Bacon won the league's men's track athlete of the week after winning the 100-meter dash at the Tiger Track Classic.
Caitland Smith was the women's track athlete of the week and Hayden Hampton picked up the male field athlete of the week.
At the Tiger Track Classic, Smith won the 100- and 200-meter races while Hampton totaled an event-best 6,849 points in the decathlon.
Sports on 04/19/2018
