UALR restricts activities of 2 Greek organizations as it investigates 'racially insensitive' video

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has restricted the activities of two of its Greek organizations as it investigates a video showing students using racial slurs that was posted online.

Tracy Courage, a university spokeswoman, said the campus Student Service office has been in communication with national chapters of Chi Omega sorority and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The 14-second video, uploaded Thursday morning to Facebook by a candidate for Student Government Association president, shows people he identifies as members of UALR’s Greek community singing along to a song that uses racial slurs.

In a statement, UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson said the "racially insensitive incident" occurred over the weekend.

“There is no place for racial discrimination at UA Little Rock,” he added. “Upon learning about the incident, the university took immediate steps to begin [an] investigation.”

The university’s Chi Omega and Pi Kappa Alpha chapters have been restricted in the interim in their participation of certain campus programs and activities, Rogerson said.

UALR’s chancellor added that the university is “taking this situation very seriously because it violates every principle for which we stand.”

Staff and administrators from university offices will be made available Friday morning in the campus Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity to speak with concerned students.