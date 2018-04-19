VIDEO: 'Path to Radicalization' documentary features family of Arkansan arrested in attack at white nationalist rally

An NBC News documentary released this week features the Arkansas family of a self-proclaimed white nationalist arrested in the beating of a black man at a rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Jacob Goodwin, 23, was arrested in October at a residence outside Austin in rural Lonoke County after being identified as one of several men seen on video beating Deandre Harris, 20, in a parking garage during the August rally.

Goodwin has been extradited to Virginia and is awaiting trial on a felony charge of malicious wounding in Charlottesville. He has a jury trial set for April 30 through May 1, according to online court records.

In the documentary, Goodwin speaks by jail phone in a jumpsuit and calls himself an advocate for "white civil rights” through his affiliation with the Arkansas ShieldWall Network.

“I went to Charlottesville to protest politicians trying to buy into that fad that we’re progressive and we want to remove this racist history,” Goodwin said, adding his wishes to “kindle the flame of our ancestors and rise above.”

Goodwin's parents spoke to him from behind glass as an NBC News crew filmed their interaction. From the kitchen table of their home, both defended their son and asserted that they don't necessarily agree with all of his viewpoints.

Goodwin’s mother, Tamera, told an NBC filmmaker that her son is “just a political prisoner, and I couldn’t be more proud.” She argued that the assault stemmed from the beating of a white man at the Charlottesville rally.

“I’m just a mother and I love my son. … He didn’t do anything wrong. All he did was see somebody get attacked and he tried to help,” said Tamera Goodwin, who was seen alongside her husband, Scott, participating in ShieldWall Network events.