Authorities: 2 escapees from Arkansas jail captured in Louisiana

Two escapees from a south Arkansas jail were captured in Louisiana on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Lt. Chuck Blevins of the Dumas Police Department said Adam Sellers, 38, and Brian Pratt, 29, escaped from the city jail about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe the pair went into a maintenance room and and made their getaway by kicking out an air vent.

Deputies with the Richland Parish sheriff's office in northeast Louisiana caught the runaways, who as of Friday afternoon were awaiting extradition back to Arkansas at the Richland Parish jail, according to the Dumas department spokesman.

Sellers was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, while Pratt's bail was set at $25,000, Blevins said. The pair were reportedly facing multiple gun and drug charges.

Measures have been taken to prevent a similar escape from happening, Blevins said.

He added that the Dumas facility went nearly nine years without an escape — the last one was April 20, 2009.