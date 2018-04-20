Task force: Cash, video arcade machines seized in raid of Arkansas barbecue restaurant

Authorities on Thursday night seized cash and 10 video arcade machines from an Arkansas barbecue restaurant that was the subject of a month-long investigation.

Agents with the state's First Judicial District Drug Task Force raided Gene's Barbeque in Brinkley, acting on a search warrant at the prosecuting attorney's request, according to a news release.

Several patrons inside were reportedly interviewed and released.

The Arkansas State Police assisted with the raid, which came after a month-long investigation, the task force said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in 2015 that Brinkley City Council member Gene DePriest is the restaurant's owner. It was unclear Friday if he was still the owner.

Authorities said the investigation, which is related to a charge of keeping a gambling house, is ongoing.