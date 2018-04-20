Arkansas schedules Saturday doubleheader with Mississippi State

— Arkansas and Mississippi State will play a doubleheader Saturday because of heavy rains forecasted Sunday for Starkville, Miss.

The No. 3 Razorbacks and Bulldogs will play two nine-inning games Saturday beginning at noon. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Both games will be available through ESPN's digital streaming service and ESPN3.com.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday in Starkville. There is a chance of rain Saturday, but mainly after midnight.

This marks the fourth doubleheader this season for Arkansas (28-10, 10-5 SEC). The Razorbacks have swept SEC doubleheaders against Kentucky and South Carolina, and split a doubleheader with Kent State. All three doubleheaders were played at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

Mississippi State (19-19, 5-10) has split a pair of home doubleheaders against Ole Miss and Utah Valley.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are scheduled to open their three-game series Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.