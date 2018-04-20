Arkansas street crimes unit makes largest meth seizure in its history, police say; 2 arrested

An Arkansas police department Thursday confiscated more than 5 pounds of meth, the largest amount seized in its street crimes unit's history.

Jonesboro police arrested Eric Kent, 37, and Maggi Joy Miller, 24, on multiple drug trafficking and firearm charges as well as endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a statement.

The pair was taken into custody at an address in the 4300 block of Timberlake Cove in Jonesboro, the department said.

More than 5 pounds of illegal drugs were obtained along with a gun and more than $8,000 in cash, the statement reads.

Kent is being reportedly held in lieu of $1 million bond, while Miller's bond is set at $100,000.