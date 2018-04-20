Baseball Tulsa cruises past Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Tulsa came into Thursday's game leading the Texas League in home runs and the Drillers added to that total in their 11-0 win over Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

Tulsa (8-5) banged out 17 hits and also hammered a pair of home runs to raise its league-leading total to 24 in 13 games.

Designated hitter Jacob Scavuzzo led the Tulsa hit parade, going 4-for-5 while driving in three runs and scoring three. Keibert Ruiz also added four hits, while Luke Raley finished with three hits.

Scavuzzo hit a three-run home run, his first of the season, and Will Smith added a two-run blast as part of a five-run fourth inning that gave Tulsa an 8-0 lead.

Four Tulsa pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. Shea Spitzbarth (2-0) picked up the win 2.1 perfect innings. He struck out three. Northwest Arkansas (5-8) was limited to just seven base runners on five singles, a walk and a Tulsa error.

Short Hops

• D.J. Peters, the No. 8 rated prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, walked four times, including once with the bases loaded to drive in a run.

• Naturals pitcher Zach Lovvorn was promoted to Triple-A Omaha before the game and pitcher Jacob Bodner was promoted to Northwest Arkansas. Bodner pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits against Tulsa. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

On Deck: The Naturals finish a brief homestand against Tulsa tonight at 7:05 p.m. Emilio Ogando (1-1 7.00 ERA) will start on the mound for Northwest Arkansas. He will be opposed by Devin Smeltzer (0-0 4.50 ERA).

