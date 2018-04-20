Pepper-sprayed by woman waiting for him at his car, North Little Rock man tells police

A North Little Rock man told police that a "belligerent" woman who was waiting for him at his vehicle pepper-sprayed him in the face Thursday morning, a report states.

An officer was called to a home in the 300 block of West 16th Street about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a disturbance.

The 30-year-old victim told police that he went outside to his vehicle and found a woman he knows through his brother in front of his home. When he tried to ask her what she was doing there, she became "very belligerent," according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The woman pulled out a pepper-spray canister and sprayed the 30-year-old in the face before fleeing, the report states.

An officer noted the victim's eyes were irritated but he refused medical treatment.

A 32-year-old suspect was named on the report but not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Friday morning.