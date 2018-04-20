Charlotte OL prefers to be own man

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville assistant director of recruiting and graphic designer Cody Vincent and graphic designer Jake Nevill have produced graphics that have been a hit with recruits.

An April 12 graphic saying, “Don’t Be A Guy, Be The Guy” was sent to numerous prospects, including highly recruited offensive lineman Tris-ton Miller, who gave it a big thumbs up.

“A lot of kids want to go where everyone else is going,” Miller said. “I’ve never been that kid. When you have a chance to be the guy, be the guy.”

Miller, 6-6, 274 pounds, of Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Duke, West Virginia and others.

He won’t be swayed by other prospects lured by so-called sexy-type schools. He gets his independent streak from his father.

“I know what’s best for me,” Miller said. “What’s good for them, may not be good me. My dad always told me to be my own man.”

Miller and his parents will arrive in Fayetteville today for the start of his first official visit.

“I want to get a feel for everything, and take everything in,” Miller said. “See how my parents feel about the school also. I know I’m in for a great visit.”

He calls Arkansas “a big-time school.” That and his relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

“We talk a lot and I’m really looking forward to meeting him,” Miller said.

Miller is impressed with the work of Coach Chad Morris and is anxious to meet him, too.

“He’s a great coach that knows what he’s doing,” Miller said. “My dad told me about his days at Clemson and I know he had a great season at SMU.”

He doesn’t have any other official visits planned, but will make an unofficial visit to North Carolina next week. The SEC West and the attention he’s received from the Hogs earned the Razorbacks his first official visit.

“It’s a school that’s in [the] best division in college football,” Miller said. “They have showed me a lot of love and I really wanted to come down and see for myself what Arkansas is all about.”

ONE OF MOTLOW’S CREW

Junior college All-American wing Rashawn Fredericks was expected to arrive Thursday evening for his official visit to check out Arkansas Razorbacks basketball Coach Mike Anderson’s program.

Fredericks, 6-6, 198 pounds, of Motlow State Community College in Tennessee officially visited Cincinnati last weekend and will decide between the Bearcats or Hogs on Monday or Tuesday.

He attends the same school where former All-SEC guard Jaylen Barford finished in the top 10 all-time in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Barford was the most valuable player of the recent Portsmouth Invitational in Virginia that features the top 64 college seniors.

“I’m excited to tour everything and meet the team and coaching staff and I would like experience the same things Barford has because of the great things he has experienced throughout his career,” Fredericks said. “That’s why he’s so successful.”

Fredericks averaged 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 block shots and 1 assist a game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent on three-pointers and was named to the first-team National Association of Basketball Coaches Junior College All-American Team.

“The ability to make shots and play defense and guard multiple positions on the defensive end,” Fredericks said of his strengths.

He has talked to UA assistants TJ Cleveland and Scotty Thurman, whom has been his main contact.

“We have a great relationship,” said Fredericks of Thurman. “It’s building and I know it’s only going to get better with him by talking with him everyday.”

