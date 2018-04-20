Daughter of ex-New York Times journalist to talk in Little Rock on book she wrote about him

The daughter of a former New York Times journalist who covered landmark civil rights uprisings will talk in Little Rock next week about her father and the book she wrote about him.

Anne Farris Rosen is a freelance journalist and daughter of the late John Herbers.

She will speak at the Clinton School of Public Service’s Sturgis Hall at 6 p.m. April 28. Rosen wrote Deep South Dispatch: Memoir of a Civil Rights Journalist about her dad. There will be a book signing following the event.

Civil rights uprisings around the country during Herbers’ time as a journalist rocked his conscience, a news release said.

“Herbers’ retrospective is a timely and critical illumination on America’s current racial dilemmas and ongoing quest for justice,” the release said.

Rosen has covered politics, government and social policy issues for the New York Times, Washington Post and Pew Research Center. She was a general assignment and political reporter for the Arkansas Gazette from 1985 to 1991.

She reported on Arkansas for the New York Times from 1985 to 1994.