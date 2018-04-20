Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 9:46 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-FBI deputy director 'disappointed' in Comey comments

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:24 a.m.

in-this-june-7-2017-file-photo-then-acting-fbi-director-andrew-mccabe-appears-before-a-senate-intelligence-committee-hearing-about-the-foreign-intelligence-surveillance-act-on-capitol-hill-in-washington

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/ALEX BRANDON, FILE

In this June 7, 2017 file photo, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A lawyer for fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says his client is "very upset and disappointed" with some comments by his former boss James Comey.

Attorney Michael Bromwich on Friday addressed an inspector general investigation that led to McCabe's firing last month on allegations that he had misled officials about a news media disclosure.

McCabe has said he told Comey that he had authorized FBI officials to share information with a Wall Street Journal reporter to push back against a story he felt would be unfair and inaccurate.

Comey has said that McCabe did not tell him those specifics, and that he was left with the opposite impression.

The inspector general's office has referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney's office for consideration of an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Ex-FBI deputy director 'disappointed' in Comey comments

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online