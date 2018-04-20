Home / Latest News /
Ex-FBI deputy director 'disappointed' in Comey comments
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:24 a.m.
WASHINGTON — A lawyer for fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says his client is "very upset and disappointed" with some comments by his former boss James Comey.
Attorney Michael Bromwich on Friday addressed an inspector general investigation that led to McCabe's firing last month on allegations that he had misled officials about a news media disclosure.
McCabe has said he told Comey that he had authorized FBI officials to share information with a Wall Street Journal reporter to push back against a story he felt would be unfair and inaccurate.
Comey has said that McCabe did not tell him those specifics, and that he was left with the opposite impression.
The inspector general's office has referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney's office for consideration of an investigation.
