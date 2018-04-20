Home / Latest News /
Forecasters: Several inches of rain possible across state during weekend storms
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
A storm system that will hit Arkansas this weekend brings the potential of several more inches of rain for parts of the state, the National Weather Service said.
Precipitation is possible over the western half of the state as early as Saturday afternoon, with widespread rain expected Saturday night and into Sunday, according to a tweet from the agency's North Little Rock office.
Arkansas' southeast will receive the most precipitation, with up to 3 inches of rain predicted to fall, meteorologist Joe Goudsward said.
Scattered storms are possible but severe weather is unlikely, he added.
