Friday, April 20, 2018, 4:50 p.m.

Forecasters: Several inches of rain possible across state during weekend storms

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.

the-national-weather-service-says-light-rainfall-is-expected-to-move-across-the-state-this-weekend-bringing-the-chance-for-some-scattered-thunderstorms

PHOTO BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service says light rainfall is expected to move across the state this weekend, bringing the chance for some scattered thunderstorms.



A storm system that will hit Arkansas this weekend brings the potential of several more inches of rain for parts of the state, the National Weather Service said.

Precipitation is possible over the western half of the state as early as Saturday afternoon, with widespread rain expected Saturday night and into Sunday, according to a tweet from the agency's North Little Rock office.

Arkansas' southeast will receive the most precipitation, with up to 3 inches of rain predicted to fall, meteorologist Joe Goudsward said.

Scattered storms are possible but severe weather is unlikely, he added.

