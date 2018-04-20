Har-Ber, Bentonville claim McDonald's wins

FORT SMITH --Springdale Har-Ber men's track and field team was able to capture two event victories to help pull away from the field Thursday at the McDonald's Relays at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Har-Ber picked up titles in the 800 meters and the discus event, but it was a team effort that helped the Wildcats capture 112 points with Bentonville West finishing in second with 82. Bentonville High finished third with 57 points, while North Little Rock placed fourth with 53.

Jadon Bartholomew led the way for Har-Ber, winning the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.44 seconds. Brett Borchert, his teammate, wasn't too far behind him in second place, running a time of 1:59.12.

"I was really proud of Jadon Bartholomew," Har-Ber coach Wayne Hall said. "I think he got out of his comfort zone running the 800. It might be the fastest time in the state now. Borchert was right behind him, too, I was proud of him as well."

Elijah Ansley for Har-Ber picked up the discus event recording a distance of 154 feet, 7 inches, just beating out Hayden Wiatrek of Bentonville and his throw of 154-5 in second place.

Har-Ber was able to place second and third in the 1,600 with Reuben Reina's time of 4:42.49, while River Baker finished at 4:43.43. Bryant Pelkey claimed second as well in the 3,200 event with a time of 9:57.64.

The Wildcats also added points in the relay events, finishing second in the 4x400 and 4x800, while taking third in the 4x100 relay event.

"We are peaking at the right time," Hall said. "We have some guys who haven't been in a couple events, but we got them in there tonight. We are trying to put it all together. I'm proud of the guys out there. We looked like more of a unit today than we have all season."

Bentonville High was able to pull away with the girls title, finishing with 152 points. Fayetteville finished in second with 102, while third-place Bentonville West totaled 56 points.

The Lady Tigers were able to claim first place in the high jump, pole vault, triple jump, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay events. Bentonville was able to score points in each event expect for one while capturing the event victory.

"We are a well-rounded team," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker. "We showed it tonight. We have very few weaknesses. That really helps us with scoring points. With a meet like this when you have a lot of teams and schools, it might actually be harder to score points."

Lexi Matlock took the high jump with a leap length of 5-3 for the Lady Tigers. Chloe Christian grabbed first with a vault of 12 feet early in the event for Bentonville. She also took first in the triple jump with a length of 34-9.

"It was consistent performances across the board," Ramaker said. "We really enjoyed coming to this meet. It was fun and our kids loved. This was a nice event for us."

Sports on 04/20/2018