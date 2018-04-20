Har-Ber, Bentonville claim McDonald's wins
By HAROLD MCILVAIN II Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
At A Glance
McDonald’s Relays
at Fort Smith Southside
Thursday’s results
BOYS
Team Scores 1. Springdale Har-Ber 112; 2. Bentonville West 82; 3. Bentonville 57; 4. North Little Rock 53; 5. Fayetteville 45; 6. Fort Smith Southside 44; 7. Springdale 38; 8. Vilonia 33; 9. De Queen 32; 10. Gentry 19; 11. Little Rock McClellan 18; 11. Fort Smith Northside 18; 13. Farmington 15.5; 14. Pryor, Okla. 15.
100 1. Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West, 10.99; 2. Ricardo Savoy, Fort Smith Southside, 11.10; 3. Jadyn Loudermilk, Bentonville, 11.17; 4.Colby Ried, Bentonville 11.30; 5. Jordan Dilworth, Fort Smith Northside, 11.38; 6. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 11.39; 7. Chris Jefferson, North Little Rock, 11.47; 8. Davante Bausley, Fort Smith Northside, 11.50.
200 1. James Milholen, Bentonville West, 22.66; 2. Ricardo Savoy, Fort Smith Southside, 22.96; 3. Blaze Romero, Springdale, 23.03; 4. Vontarius Ware, Har-Ber, 23.16; 5. Tevin Eckwood, Har-Ber, 23.28; 6. Heabren Ulrich, Fort Smith Southside, 23.36; 7. Chris Jefferson, North Little Rock, 23.59; 8. Darven Smith, Vilonia, 23.59.
400 1. Nick Witlatch, Bentonville West, 51.30; 2. Patrick Bell, Bentonville, 51.68; 3. David Chapple, North Little Rock, 51.78; 4. Jason Orr, Springdale, 52.53; 5. Blaze Romero, Springdale, 52.72; 6. Wayne Narcisso, Fayetteville, 52.82; 7. Dylan Smith, Benvontille, 52.98; 8. Sam Santiago, Gentry, 53.
800 1. Jadon Bartholomew, Har-Ber, 1:58.44; 2. Brett Borchert, Har-Ber, 1:59.12; 3. J.D. Otts, Vilonia, 1:59.55; 4. Carter Quandt, Bentonville, 1:59.92; 5. Ethan Janski, Vilonia, 2:00.36; 6. Hector Hernandez, De Queen, 2:01.49; 7. Ruben Whitney, Farmington, 2:04.54; 8. Nicholas Pilkington, Fayetteville, 2:05.23.
1,600 1. Joseph Wittig, Greenwood, 4:34.59; 2. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 4:42.49; 3. River Baker, Har-Ber, 4:43.43; 4. Nicholas Brophy, Bentonville, 4:44.66; 5. Kent Luck, Vilonia, 4:46.13; 6. Clay Harrell, Bentonville, 4:48.23; 7. Storm Skyrme, New School, 4:49.30; 8. Gabe hardin, Fayetteville, 4:49.64.
3,200 1. Nicholas Lachance, Bentonville West, 9:55.27; 2. Bryant Pelkey, Har-Ber, 9:57.64; 3. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 9:59.66; 4. Jack Kees, Har-Ber, 10:01.13; 5. Carter betts, Fayetteville, 10:02.21; 6. J.D. Otts, Vilonia, 10:21.08; 7. Nathaniel Gonzalez, Greenwood, 10:28.57; 8. Jessie Agcaoili, Bentonville, 10:29.22.
110 Hurdles 1. Michael Williams, North Little Rock, 15.06; 2. Tanner Manasco, De Queen, 15.35; 3. Austin Compton, Fayetteville, 15.45; 4. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 15.51; 5. Juwan Terry, North Little Rock, 15.57; 6. Matt Carter, Fayetteville, 15.75; 7. Ratell Rone, Fort Smith Northside, 15.81; 8. Hunter Earney, De Queen, 16.17.
300 Hurdles 1. Tanner Manasco, De Queen, 39.14; 2. Austin Compton, Fayetteville, 39.74; 3. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 40.34; 4. Matt Carter, Fayetteville, 41.12; 5. Bennett Lessley, Sallisaw, 41.21; 6. Juwan Terry, North Little Rock, 41.31; 7. Teylen Patterson, North Little Rock, 41.81; 8. Cole Huddleston, Waldron, 41.88.
4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Jadon Jackson, James Milholen, Stefan Banda, Miguel Silveria), 43.23; 2. Fort Smith Southside, 43.72; 3. Har-Ber, 44.23; 4. Farmington, 44.49; 5. North Little Rock, 44.50; 6. Fort Smith Northside, 44.96; 7. LR McClellan, 45.08; 8. Siloam Springs, 45.13.
4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville West (James Milholen, Jonas Higson, Miguel Silveria, Nick Whitlatch) 3:28.31; 2. Har-Ber, 3:30.14; 3. North Little Rock, 3:31.39; 4. Pryor, 3:32.57; 5. Sallisaw, 3:34.38; 6. Alma, 3:35.79; 7. De Queen, 3:39.17; 8. Fort Smith Southside, 3:40.82.
4x800 Relay 1. Pryor (Jacob Davis, Will Considine, Andrew Jarboe, Tyler Collins), 8:31.58; 2. Har-Ber, 8:42.52; 3. Springdale, 8:44.07; 4. Russellville, 8:46.24; 5. Farmington, 8:52.23; 6. Bentonville West, 8:53.93; 7. Fort Smith Southside, 8:54.73; 8. Van Buren, 8:56.08.
Discus 1. Elijah Ansley, Har-Ber, 154-7; 2. Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville, 154-5; 3. Ryan Wallace, Fort Smith Southside, 149-7; 4. Mason Clark, Gentry, 143-3; 5. Malik Beasley, De Queen, 141-10; 6. Wyatt Milikin, Vilonia, 141-4; 7. Garrett Standifird, Van Buren, 137-9.
High Jump 1. Taelon Peter, Russellville, 6-6; 2. Frank Morgan, Fayetteville, 6-5; 3. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 6-4, 4. Dayten Wishon, Gravette, 6-0; 4. Alex Garrison, Farmington, 6-0; 7. Daily Nickerson, De Queen, 6-0; 7. Seth Stanley, Rogers Heritage, 6-0; 7. Cameron Mitchell, Vilonia, 6-0.
Long Jump 1. Tyrse Lair, LR McClellan, 21-10.5; 2. Greg Washington, Fort Smith Northside, 21-3; 3. Deontae Montgomery, North Little Rock, 21-1; 4. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 20-8; 5. Primo Agbehi, Siloam Springs, 20-4.5; 6. Ike Moore, Fort Smith Southside, 20-1.5; 7. Isaiah Lawson, Cedarville, 20-1.5; 8. Stefan Banda, Bentonville West, 20-1.
Pole Vault 1. Thomas Hutchison, Vilonia, 14-6; 2. Sean Gouvion, Bentonville West, 13-6; 3. Tyler Christman, Bentonville, 13-0; 4. Marcom Fires, Har-Ber, 13-0; 5. Noah Taylor, Fort Smith Southside, 12-6; 6. Ty Olsen, Rogers Hertiage, 12-6; 7. Christian Schaefer, Greenwood, 12-6; 8. C.J. Jackson, Fort Smith Southside, 12-6.
Shot Put 1. Mason Clark, Gentry, 50-6; 2. Hayden Wiatrek, Bentonville, 49-2; 3. Michael Powell, Clarksville, 48-1; 4. Alejandro Ramirez, Har-Ber, 46-3; 5. Blake Wade, Har-Ber, 45-6; 6. Easton Mongold, Cedarville, 44-5; 7. R.J. Long, Rogers, 44-4, 8. Wyatt Milikin, Vilonia, 44-4.
Triple Jump 1. Stefan Banda, Bentonville West, 45-1.5; 2. Juwan Terry, North Little Rock, 44-6; 3. Tyrse Lair, LR McClellan, 43-8.5; 4. Mason Ford, Waldron, 43-3; 5. Darrius Hayward, Har-Ber, 42-10; 6. Chris Childress, Gravette, 41-7; 7. Emmanuel Smith, Har-Ber, 41-5.25; 8. Primo Agbehi, Siloam Springs, 40-10.
GIRLS
Team Scores 1. Bentonville 152; 2. Fayetteville 102; 3. Bentonville West 56; 4. North Little Rock 45; 5. Rogers High 38.5; 6. Paris 34; 7. Springdale Har-Ber 29.5; 8. Russellville 29; 9. Siloam Springs 22; 10. Gentry 15; 11. Greenwood 13; 11. Farmington 13; 11. Rogers Heritage 13; 11. Alma 13.
100 1. Grace Posey, Bentonville West, 12.36; 2. Ashtan Swanson, Paris, 12.72; 3. Isabelle Engledow, Bentonville, 12.94; 4. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 12.97; 5. Brielle Hayes, North Little Rock, 13.0; 6. Bailye Pratt, Bentonville West, 13.15; 7. Janaisia Crumpton, North Little Rock, 13.17; 8. Alyssa Baker, Bentonville, 13.27.
200 1. Raeghan Smithpeters, Har-Ber, 25.71; 2. Grace Posey, Bentonville West, 25.73; 3. Ashtan Swanson, Paris, 26.10; 4. Chloe Mahone, Bentonville West, 26.96; 5. Yasmin Ott, North Little Rock, 27.24; 6. Isabelle Engledow, Bentonville, 27.25; 7. Alyssa Baker, Bentonville, 27.30; 8. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 27.6.
400 1. O’Shayla Muldrow, North Little Rock, 59.42; 2. Baylee Barganier, Bentonville, 1:00.62; 3. Alexa Wright, Rogers, 1:01.60; 4. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:01.88; 5. Jaren Hernandez, Bentonville, 1:02.07; 6. Danna Sanchez, Springdale, 1:02.28; 7. Naomi Logan, Fayetteville, 1:02.45; 8. Chloe Price, Siloam Springs, 1:03.13
800 1. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:21.82; 2. Trinity Walker, Bentonville, 2:25.9; 3. Tamera Rhode, Russellville, 2:26.97; 4. Lydia Pehlman, Bentonville, 2:28.46, 5. Sally Bird, Gravette, 2:30.43; 6. Destini Barker, Bentonville West, 2:30.94; 7. Kali Richards, Ozark, 2:33.19; 8. Saylor Vera, Har-Ber, 2:33.93.
1,600 1. Hailey Day, Rogers Heritage, 5:16.31; 2. Elizabeth Heffernan, Bentonville, 5:30.88; 3. Kennedy Timmerman, Ozark, 5:31.69; 4. Kaitlyn Christensen, Bentonville, 5:33.26; 5. Kendall hays, West Fork, 5:33.76; 6. Amberlie Ming, Van Buren, 5:38.53; 7. Jamison Maass, Rogers, 5:39.15; Taylor Koeth, Greenwood, 5:40.54.
3,200 1. Megan Martin, Bentonville West, 11:58.78, 2. Kaityln Heffernan, Bentonville, 12:03.45, 3. Taylor Koeth, Greenwood, 12:05.33; 4. Taylor Owns, Fayetteville, 12:07.05; 5. Morganne Browning, Fayetteville, 12:08.67; 6. Julia Clark, Van Buren, 12:10.46; 7. Kendall Hays, West Fork, 12:24.85; 8. Kennedy Timmerman, Ozark, 12:27.71.
100 Hurdles 1. Cearia Jackson, North Little Rock, 16.04; 2. Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville, 16.09; 3. Tamera Rhode, Russellville, 16.38; 4. Jaren Hernandez, Bentonville, 16.41; 5. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 16.65; 6. Chesnee Ellifrits, Alma, 17.09; 7. Audrey Wilson, Rogers, 17.17; 8. Fiona Wilson, Greenland, 17.84.
300 Hurdles 1. Martie Shockley, Alma, 47.17; 2. Cearia Jackson, North Little Rock, 48.27; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 49.36; 4. Hadlee Hollenback, Siolam Springs, 51.07; 5. Rachel Own, Bentonville, 51.16; 6. Devon Roberts, Fayetteville, 51.16; 7. Rebekah Rodgers, Siloam Springs, 51.81; 8. Heidi Vinson, Gentry, 51.86.
4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Jazmyn Chenault, Adriana Kitchen, Damara Hale, Kirsten Gibbs), 50.42; 2. Rogers, 51.82; 3. Fort Smith Northside, 52.12; 4. Bentonville, 52.17; 5. Har-Ber, 52.48; 6. Farmington, 53.20; 7. Paris, 53.28; 8. Gravette, 53.60.
4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville (Trinity Walker, Baylee Barganier, Jaren Hernandez, Alyssa Baker), 4:11.47; 2. Fayetteville, 4:14.77; 3. Siloam Springs, 4:24.28; 4. Bentonville West, 4:31.77; 5. Farmington, 4:31.99; 6. Greenland, 4:36.36; 6. Gravette, 4:36.36; 8. Fort Smith Northside, 4:42.82.
4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Brianna Hoke, Brooke Addison, Ashley Owen, Sterliing Thomas), 10.18.11; 2. Siloam Springs, 10:24.28; 3. Springdale, 10:32.44; 4. Fayetteville, 10:32.84; 5. Russellville, 10:37.44; 6. Van Buren, 10:42.48, 7. Fort Smith Northside, 11:01.90; 8. Rogers Heritage, 11:03.87.
Discus 1. Jasmin Franklin, Fayetteville, 138-1; 2. Kayleigh Shankle, Poteau, 130-8; 3. Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry, 139-3.5; 4. Autumn Miller, Pryor, 117-4; 5. Emily Farmer, Vilonia, 112-11; 6. Kenna Ebert, Har-Ber, 112-0; 7. Octavia Fusher, Har-ber, 100-7; 8. Sarah Vogel, Springdale, 99-2.
High Jump 1. Lexi Matlock, Bentonville, 5-3; 2. Kate Lane, Russellville, 5-2; 3. Ella May Powell, Fayetteville, 5-2; 4. Hannah Martin, Rogers, 5-0; 4. Lauren Thompson, Har-Ber, 5-0; 6. Sydney Billington, Bentonville 5-0; 7. Kiana Cooley, Springdale, 5-0; 8.Victoria Kersey, Farmington, 4-8.
Long Jump 1. Ashtan Swanson, Paris, 17-9.25; 2. Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville, 17-8.25; 3. Bailye Pratt, Bentonville West, 17-2.5; 4. Mikayla Slagle, Rogers, 17-1.5; 5. Naje Harper, North Little Rock, 17-1; 6. Winnie Spurlock, Bentonville West, 17-0; 7. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 16-7.5; 8. Alexis Roach, Famrington, 16-1.75.
Pole Vault 1. Chloe Christian, Bentonville, 12-0; 2. Lauren, Sutherland, Fort Smith Southside, 11-6; 3. Annalee Buso, Greenwood, 10-10; 4. Kristen Gibbs, Fayetteville, 10-4; 5. Josie Farthing, Rogers, 9-0; 6. Gabby Collins, Bentonville, 9-0; 7. Raelynn Stone, Vilonia, 8-6; 8. Lilly Taylor, Booneville, 7-6.
Shot Put 1. Jasmin Franklin, 42-1; 2. Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry, 40-4; 3. Caitlynne Hudgens, Bentonville, 36-0; 4. Kenna Ebert, Har-Ber, 34-1; 5. Kayleigh Shankle, Poteau, 33-8; 6. Raven Hampton, Fayetteville, 33-6; 7. Yanisbeth Sanchez, Rogers Heritage, 33-0; 8. Amber Covington, Rogers, 32-6.
Triple Jump 1. Chloe Christian, Bentonville, 34-9; 2. Ashtan Swanson, Paris, 34-6; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 34-0; 4. Cindy Gonzalez, Russellville, 33-7; 5. Alexis Roach, Farmington, 33-4.25; 6. Yasmin Ott, North Little Rock, 33-4; 7. Winnie Spurlock, Bentonville West, 32-8.5; 8. Bailye Pratt, Bentonville West, 32-0.
FORT SMITH --Springdale Har-Ber men's track and field team was able to capture two event victories to help pull away from the field Thursday at the McDonald's Relays at Jim Rowland Stadium.
Har-Ber picked up titles in the 800 meters and the discus event, but it was a team effort that helped the Wildcats capture 112 points with Bentonville West finishing in second with 82. Bentonville High finished third with 57 points, while North Little Rock placed fourth with 53.
Jadon Bartholomew led the way for Har-Ber, winning the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.44 seconds. Brett Borchert, his teammate, wasn't too far behind him in second place, running a time of 1:59.12.
"I was really proud of Jadon Bartholomew," Har-Ber coach Wayne Hall said. "I think he got out of his comfort zone running the 800. It might be the fastest time in the state now. Borchert was right behind him, too, I was proud of him as well."
Elijah Ansley for Har-Ber picked up the discus event recording a distance of 154 feet, 7 inches, just beating out Hayden Wiatrek of Bentonville and his throw of 154-5 in second place.
Har-Ber was able to place second and third in the 1,600 with Reuben Reina's time of 4:42.49, while River Baker finished at 4:43.43. Bryant Pelkey claimed second as well in the 3,200 event with a time of 9:57.64.
The Wildcats also added points in the relay events, finishing second in the 4x400 and 4x800, while taking third in the 4x100 relay event.
"We are peaking at the right time," Hall said. "We have some guys who haven't been in a couple events, but we got them in there tonight. We are trying to put it all together. I'm proud of the guys out there. We looked like more of a unit today than we have all season."
Bentonville High was able to pull away with the girls title, finishing with 152 points. Fayetteville finished in second with 102, while third-place Bentonville West totaled 56 points.
The Lady Tigers were able to claim first place in the high jump, pole vault, triple jump, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay events. Bentonville was able to score points in each event expect for one while capturing the event victory.
"We are a well-rounded team," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker. "We showed it tonight. We have very few weaknesses. That really helps us with scoring points. With a meet like this when you have a lot of teams and schools, it might actually be harder to score points."
Lexi Matlock took the high jump with a leap length of 5-3 for the Lady Tigers. Chloe Christian grabbed first with a vault of 12 feet early in the event for Bentonville. She also took first in the triple jump with a length of 34-9.
"It was consistent performances across the board," Ramaker said. "We really enjoyed coming to this meet. It was fun and our kids loved. This was a nice event for us."
Sports on 04/20/2018
Print Headline: Har-Ber, Bentonville claim McDonald's wins
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Har-Ber, Bentonville claim McDonald's wins
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.