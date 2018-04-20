Head-on crash leaves Arkansas woman dead, 21-year-old hurt

An Arkansas woman was killed in a wreck in which another vehicle crossed a highway's centerline and struck the front of hers Thursday night, state police said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 270 in Sheridan.

According to a preliminary report, 21-year-old Wyatt Fowler of Poyen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on the road when he crossed its centerline and into the eastbound lanes, hitting the front of a 2001 Chrysler driven by 47-year-old Glenda Proctor.

Proctor, of Pine Bluff, suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. Fowler was listed as injured.

State police said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 108 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.