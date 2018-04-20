Jailed Little Rock slaying suspect charged in second killing, police say

Police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a 51-year-old man found dead in his Little Rock home earlier this year.

When police questioned Quincy Braxton, 22, who was already in the Pulaski County jail on a different murder charge, he admitted his involvement in the slaying of Gregory Mayo on Feb. 28, according to a Little Rock police report.

Braxton was originally arrested March 29 on accusations of shooting his 21-year-old friend, Robert Lewis Rockett, to death over a firearm. A witness told police she saw Braxton get into a car parked at a Little Rock church, shoot the driver twice with a pistol and come back to her car, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Braxton is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in Mayo's death, according to the police report.

Ladderic Conley, the other suspect in Mayo's slaying, was arrested March 14. Conley, 22, is in jail on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.

Braxton has a court date set for March 26, according to the report.