Judge gives woman 20 years in fatal stabbing of home-remodeling worker in Little Rock

A woman accused of fatally stabbing a home-remodeling worker in Little Rock pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kowana Rochelle Hudson, 38, was arrested along with Gerald Lamont Ashby, 27, in May in the fatal stabbing of 50-year-old Richard Robinson.

Robinson was found the evening of May 4 lying in the 5100 block of West 29th Street after being stabbed multiple times, police said.

Police said Robinson had argued with Ashby and Hudson as he did remodeling work on a home in the area.

At a November bond-reduction hearing for Ashby, a police detective testified that witnesses had seen Ashby beating Robinson during an ensuing fight that included Hudson.

The pair later attacked Robinson with knives, police said. The autopsy showed Robinson died of blunt force trauma and 16 stab wounds.

Hudson entered the plea under an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

Ashby is set for trial June 13.

Metro on 04/20/2018