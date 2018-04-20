Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 4:18 a.m.

Mail bomber, 83, executed in Alabama

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.

This undated family photo made available by Joyce Vance, shows U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance, who was killed by a mail bomb sent to his home in Mountain Brook, Ala., in 1989. Walter Leroy Moore Jr. was convicted of capital murder in the blast and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on April 19, 2018. Moody has asked a court to block his scheduled execution this week, arguing that Alabama has no right to carry out the death penalty while he is also serving a federal sentence. (Joyce Vance via AP)

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Alabama inmate convicted of the mail-bomb slaying of a federal judge in 1989 was executed by lethal injection Thursday, becoming the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.

Walter Leroy Moody Jr., 83, was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. He had no last statement and did not respond when an official asked if he had any last words shortly before the chemicals began flowing.

Authorities said Moody sent out four mail bombs in December 1989, killing Judge Robert S. Vance, a member of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Alabama and Robert E. Robinson, a black civil-rights attorney from Savannah, Ga.

Moody became the oldest U.S. inmate put to death since executions resumed in the U.S. in the 1970s, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

A Section on 04/20/2018

Print Headline: Mail bomber, 83, executed in Alabama

