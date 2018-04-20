MOTOR SPORTS: Outlaws at Riverside tonight
This article was published today at 2:07 a.m.
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis tonight. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps time trials begin at 6:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.
After 9 races on the Outlaws' grueling 82-race schedule, nine-time series champion Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D., is the points leader as he searches for his fifth consecutive title. Schatz, who had four victories this season, leads Sheldon Haudenschild of Wooster, Ohio, by 48 points and Shane Stewart of Bixby, Okla., is 74 points back in third.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 04/20/2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: MOTOR SPORTS: Outlaws at Riverside tonight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.