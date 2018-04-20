MOTOR SPORTS: Outlaws at Riverside tonight

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis tonight. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps time trials begin at 6:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

After 9 races on the Outlaws' grueling 82-race schedule, nine-time series champion Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D., is the points leader as he searches for his fifth consecutive title. Schatz, who had four victories this season, leads Sheldon Haudenschild of Wooster, Ohio, by 48 points and Shane Stewart of Bixby, Okla., is 74 points back in third.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/20/2018