Deaths of Arkansas car dealership owner, his wife seen as murder-suicide

The shooting deaths of an Arkansas car dealership owner and his wife are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies were called about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1300 block of Shiloh Road in Russellville, where Keith and Leanna Cogswell were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Pope County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that investigators at the state Crime Lab determined that 55-year-old Keith Cogswell's death was a suicide and his 39-year-old wife's death was a homicide.

Keith Cogswell was the president and a third-generation owner of Cogswell Motors, which was founded in 1949 by his grandfather Keith Cogswell Sr. The couple had three children.

The Arkansas State Police, Russellville Police Department and Pope County coroner's office have assisted with the investigation.

Metro on 04/20/2018