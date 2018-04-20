PHOTO: Collision sends school bus off Hot Springs road; no children on board

No students were on board a school bus that veered off a Hot Springs road after a collision on Friday morning, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The wreck happened at Cresent Avenue and Silver Street after a Honda Accord went through a stop sign, authorities told the newspaper.

The Accord driver and two children were taken to a local hospital, though the extent of their injuries wasn't clear.

The wreck damaged at least one utility pole in the area. About 180 Entergy customers remained with out electricity in the area shortly before 10 a.m., according to the utility's online map.