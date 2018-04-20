Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Truck tips over, floods field with fish
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
BERLIN — A tractor-trailer tried to take a turn and toppled over, tipping its entire load of fish onto a German farmer's field.
Police said some 22 tons of sprat spilled out of the truck in Friday's accident in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying: "The fish bar is open."
