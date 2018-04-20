Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

PHOTO: Truck tips over, floods field with fish

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.

PHOTO BY STEFAN SAUER/DPA VIA AP

A truck with tons of fish crashed near Liepen in northeastern Germany on Friday, April 20, 2018.



BERLIN — A tractor-trailer tried to take a turn and toppled over, tipping its entire load of fish onto a German farmer's field.

Police said some 22 tons of sprat spilled out of the truck in Friday's accident in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying: "The fish bar is open."

