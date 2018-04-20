Police: Girl attacked by fellow student at North Little Rock middle school, taken to hospital because of past brain surgeries

A 14-year-old who was attacked by a fellow student at a North Little Rock middle school was taken to the hospital by her mother because she has had two brain surgeries in the past, authorities said.

The girl told an officer that she was walking to class at Lakewood Middle School, 2400 Lakeview, when a 15-year-old girl pushed her from behind.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the attacker then punched the victim in the face, and she fell on the ground. The 15-year-old repeatedly hit her in her face and upper torso, the girl said.

An officer noted the 14-year-old had swelling on her forehead and abrasions on both knees. The victim's mother said she was taking her daughter to the emergency room because she has "had two brain surgeries in the past."

The suspect's name was not released because of her age.