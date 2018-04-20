Second deadly motorcycle wreck reported in Hot Springs in 3 days

A Hot Springs man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle late Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Matthew Tadlock, 20, was riding a 2006 Yamaha R-6 south on Central Avenue near Orange Street. Eric Shaw, 42, of Hot Springs was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon north on Central and turned left onto Orange into the path of the Yamaha, Hot Springs police Cpl. Kirk Zaner said.

Tadlock's motorcycle reportedly struck the rear passenger side of the Yukon just behind the rear tire near the cargo area.

Tadlock, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Shaw was not reported to be injured.

The wreck was still under investigation Friday. Zaner noted that pending blood tests to determine toxicology levels would determine if any charges are filed.

The crash was the second fatal wreck in the city involving a motorcycle this week.

Hot Springs police accident reconstruction officers are also investigating a fatal collision between two motorcycles and a car Tuesday evening on Malvern Avenue at the Hollywood Avenue intersection.

"As warmer weather approaches, motorcycles will be out," police wrote on Facebook. "In the past week we have had two serious accidents on motorcycles. It is the responsibility of both vehicle operators and bikers to drive defensively and responsibly. Speed and inattentiveness are factors in these accidents. We want everyone to arrive alive. Please be safe."