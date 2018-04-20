Shiloh Christian pitcher commits to Arkansas

— Arkansas picked up a late commit to its 2018 baseball class Friday.

Shiloh Christian senior right-hander Landon Brown committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. He will sign his paperwork next week during a ceremony at his high school in Springdale.

Brown (6-0, 200 pounds) received the offer last Sunday while eating at a restaurant in Rogers.

"I got a call from (Arkansas pitching coach) Wes Johnson and he told me, 'Landon, if you want to come, we would love to have you,'" Brown said. "I accepted it today at about 11:30 a.m. and became a Hog.

"I've grown up all my life and I've wanted to be was a Razorback. I didn't care who it was, if Arkansas offered, Arkansas was the school I was going to go to."

Brown said he has also been recruited by Wichita State, Arkansas-Little Rock and Central Arkansas, as well as by some Division II programs and junior colleges. His fastball has been clocked between 89-92 mph, and he also throws a 71-75 mph curveball and 75-79 mph changeup.

"The curveball is 12-6 and drops straight down with good movement," Brown said. "The changeup has some sink to it. I throw a circle change that dives into a righty, into their back foot.

"I think I can hopefully get (the fastball) to about 92-94 and hit 95; I think that's my probably my ceiling. That's where my goal is at. I think I can get there as I get in the weight room and get my core stronger. Obviously that will not happen in six months, but in the long run I'm thinking I can do that."

Brown has a 1.35 ERA in eight appearances this season for Shiloh. He has struck out 61 and walked 21 in 31 innings.

He struck out 11 and allowed 1 hit in 5 innings during a game against Prairie Grove on Tuesday. On March 12 against Gravette, Brown struck out 15 in 5 scoreless innings.

"He was really feeling it that day," Shiloh Christian coach Moe Henry said. "...He wants to and expects to have those games when he goes out and pitches.

"He's been good for us, strong for us his whole career."

At Shiloh, Brown has been part of a state champion in 2016 and state runner-up last season. The Saints are 15-5 this season.

Brown plays summer baseball for Perfect Timing NWA and one of his travel coaches is Brian Walker, a former Arkansas catcher and former assistant coach at Wichita State. He credits the summer staff of Walker, JT Baker and Ethan McKenzie for helping get on the Razorbacks' radar.

Brown also played football at Shiloh and accounted for 26 touchdowns as the Saints' starting quarterback in 2017.

"He's always had a competitive nature," Henry said.

Brown is the second Shiloh pitcher to commit to the Razorbacks in the past four seasons. Jake Reindl, a junior reliever at Arkansas, was a 2015 graduate of Shiloh.