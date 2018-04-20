Man struck by glass after shots fired at Little Rock home, authorities say; another residence also damaged

Multiple shots were fired at Little Rock home Thursday night, authorities said, which caused a man to be struck by glass and left another residence damaged.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to an address in the 2500 block of South Battery Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

A 25-year-old resident of the home said he opened the front door after hearing banging earlier in the night and saw someone he believed to be his cousins' guest on the porch. He reportedly heard multiple gunshots a few minutes later.

The victim felt glass hit him in the head, but he refused medical treatment, the report states. An officer noted he did not appear to have any injuries.

The 25-year-old told police that his cousins had gotten into an altercation with several people and had advised him to not open the door for anyone.

A bullet hole was found in in the side of a nearby home, but a 58-year-old resident said she was not there at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The shooting suspect was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and has brown eyes and short black hair. He was reportedly wearing red shorts and didn't not have on a shirt at the time of the gunfire.