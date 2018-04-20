Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 4:49 p.m.

Southwest offers apology, $5,000, to passengers on damaged jet

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.

this-april-17-2018-photo-provided-by-marty-martinez-shows-the-window-that-was-shattered-after-a-jet-engine-of-a-southwest-airlines-airplane-blew-out-at-altitude-resulting-in-the-death-of-a-woman-who-was-nearly-sucked-from-the-window-during-the-flight-of-the-boeing-737-bound-from-new-york-to-dallas-with-149-people-aboard-shown-after-it-made-an-emergency-landing-in-philadelphia-marty-martinez-via-ap

This April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez shows the window that was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, shown after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. (Marty Martinez via AP)



PHILADELPHIA — Southwest is sending a letter of apology, a $5,000 check and a $1,000 travel voucher to passengers who were on a flight that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion.

Chairman Gary Kelly says in the letter that the money is to help cover any "immediate financial needs."

An engine on a Southwest jet exploded Tuesday, and debris hit the plane. Forty-three-year-old banker Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, N.M., was fatally injured when she was sucked partway out of the jet through a shattered window.

Passenger Marty Martinez of Dallas saud he has no immediate plan to cash the check. He wants to talk to a lawyer. Eric Zilbert of Davis, Calif., said that after consulting with an attorney, he will cash his.

A public memorial service for Riordan is set for Sunday in Albuquerque.

