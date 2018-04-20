Sports Roundup

PREP FOOTBALL

Tuck joins Van Buren's coaching staff

Only two days after being named Van Buren's new football coach, Casey Dick announced his first hire with the addition of Crosby Tuck to the Pointers coaching staff.

Tuck, a former Shiloh Christian standout, returns to Arkansas after one year as head coach at Georgia Christian in Valdosta, Ga. The Generals finished 6-5 under Tuck -- a four-game improvement from the previous season -- and earned a playoff berth.

Tuck was the offensive coordinator at Pea Ridge before going to Georgia, and he previously served as an assistant at Shiloh.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

PREP BASEBALL

Shiloh Christian 2, Mountain Home 0

In a game dominated by outstanding pitching, the Saints made two runs stand up in a shutout over Class 6A Mountain Home on Thursday.

Shiloh Christian's Luke Johnson and Connor Clark combined on a four-hitter and struck out eight with Johnson earning the win and Clark the save. Mountain Home's Trey Jordan went the distance and allowed six hits but took the loss.

Joel Beale was 2-for-2 with an RBI double and Connor Germann also added a double for the Saints.

Gravette 11, Huntsville 6

An eight-run sixth inning sent the Lions past Huntsville on Thursday.

Bailey Soule' was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to pace Gravette. Brady Moorman was 2-for-3 with a double and Jake Carver drove in two runs. Drake Short added two hits for the Lions.

Hunter Cole went the distance to earn the win, striking out seven.

FS Northside 7, Russellville 4

The Grizzlies dominated the middle innings to top Russellville on Thursday.

The top of Northside's order went a combined 8-for-9 with Jake Rincon and Kadin Hyatt going 3-for-3 and Jackson Scriver went 2-for-3. All three batters drove in two runs each. Rincon had a triple and a double, and Scriver and Hyatt each doubled. Khaden Washington also doubled for Northside.

Caleb Hahn earned the win, going 4.2 innings and allowing just four hits.

Berryville 7, Prairie Grove 4

The Bobcats survived a slugfest as the two teams combined for 28 hits.

Braden Logan was 3-for-4 with a double for Berryville. Ethan Gregory, Kooper Logan, Austin Woods and Tanner Rosales all had multiple hits.

For the Tigers, DJ Pearson was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Silas Myane and Couper Allen were both 3-for-4 and Drew Cates was 2-for-3.

Springdale High 6, Pea Ridge 3

The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to top Pea Ridge on Thursday.

Austin Wages and Alex Bowers had two hits each for Springdale, and Will Mueller added a double. Ben Roach drove in a pair of runs.

Will Feemster was 3-for-3 to lead the Blackhawks and Bradley Wright was 2-for-3.

Bentonville West 14, Siloam Springs 2

Jason Gloeckler had four hits, including a home run, to lead West to a nonconference victory at Siloam Springs.

West (15-8) snapped a 2-2 tie with a four-run second inning as Joey Aden hit a two-run single, and Gloeckler hit a solo home run to cap the outburst. The Wolverines scored at least two runs in each of the final three innings as they finished with 11 hits.

Glockler drove in three runs, while Aden had three hits and three RBIs. Nick West pitched three innings and recorded the win as he allowed three hits and struck out six.

PREP SOFTBALL

Gravette 10, Gentry 2

Jaki Chalk had three hits and drove in three runs as Gravette continued its winning ways with a victory over Gentry.

Lexi Gerner added three hits and drove in two runs as the Lady Lions (16-5) scored at least a run in each of the first five innings, including a three-run first and a five-run fifth. Bailey Elmore and Gerner combined on a six-hitter in the circle.

Charleston 5, Mansfield 3

Sierra Montgomery had a two-run single as part of a three-run third inning as Charleston held off Mansfield for a 4A/3A District 5 game in Charleston.

Baylee King had two hits and drove in a run for Charleston. Caroline Nicodemus had two hits and drove in a run to Mansfield.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Rogers Heritage 8, Van Buren 1

Pam Seiler finished with a hat trick along with two assists to lead the Lady War Eagles to the 7A-West Conference win Thursday evening.

Heritage (7-9, 4-5 7A-West) led 6-1 at halftime and cruised to the win. Grace Brackett also added two goals for the Lady War Eagles.

Preps Basketball on 04/20/2018