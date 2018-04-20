St. Joseph Center's farmers market to open for 3rd season

The St. Joseph Farm Stand farmers market in North Little Rock will open for its third season May 5, the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas announced.

The Farm Stand is on the grounds of the St. Joseph Center, a working farm at 6800 Camp Robinson Road, on the site of a former orphanage listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Farm Stand advertises “fresh, local, naturally grown seasonal produce,” including meats, eggs, locally produced jams, jellies, pickles, baked good and treats, according to the announcement. Visitors can also tour the gardens on-site and see the center’s farm animals. Most of the produce is grown at the center’s farm.

Amanda Isbell is taking the helm as Farm Stand manager at St. Joseph this season.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in North Little Rock email newsletter]

All proceeds from the farm sales go toward the preservation and restoration of the historic St. Joseph Center, with a mission of serving the community.

More information is available by emailing sjfarmstand@gmail.com or visiting the St. Joseph Farm Stand Facebook page.