Agency warns that Arkansas restaurant's patrons may have been exposed to hepatitis A

CORNING — The Arkansas Department of Health says visitors to a restaurant and gas station in northeast Arkansas may have been exposed to hepatitis A after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The department said Friday that the possible exposure occurred at a Flash Market and Subway store in Corning, about 150 miles northeast of Little Rock. The department advised anyone who ate at the store between March 30 and April 17 should seek care if they have never been vaccinated.

The virus can cause fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and other symptoms.

Earlier this year, the health department issued a similar warning involving a Taco Bell restaurant in Corning. The health department said 12 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in Clay County so far this year.