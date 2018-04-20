TENNIS: Arkansas powers past Auburn; ASU women fall at SBC Tournament; ATU cruises to GAC semifinals

Arkansas powers past Auburn

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team earned the doubles point with ease Thursday, then added three timely singles victories to beat No. 19 Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn.

Freshman Tatum Rice of Hot Springs saved seven match points before earning a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Auburn's Taylor Russo.

Giulia Pairone and Ana Oparenovic also earned singles victories. Oparenovic and Rice won their doubles match, as did Agne Capelyte and Natsuho Arakawa. The 11th-seeded Razorbacks will face No. 3 seed South Carolina in third-round play today.

ASU women fall at SBC Tournament

The Arkansas State University women's team (6-15) lost to Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Peachtree City, Ga.

The Warhawks (9-7) took an early advantage by winning two of the three doubles matches. Shelby King and Shannon O'Brien defeated Louisiana-Monroe's Teodora Radu and Karolina Silwanowicz for the Red Wolves' lone doubles victory.

Arkansas State's Anita Detlava defeated Silwanowicz 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles match, but Louisiana-Monroe won the next three to claim the match victory.

ATU cruises to GAC semifinals

The Arkansas Tech University women's team swept doubles play Thursday on the way to a 5-2 victory over Southern Nazarene at the Great American Conference Championships in Bentonville.

The Golden Suns won the three doubles matches by a combined score of 24-5. With a victory in the No. 2 doubles match, Annabel Rowlands became the fourth player in Arkansas Tech history with 100 career victories. Kami Ward and Katie Harris added singles victories for Arkansas Tech, which will face Southeastern Oklahoma State today in the semifinals.