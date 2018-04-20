Style: Pick these diamonds for your garden

A cool spring and a freeze in April were setbacks for gardeners anxious to plant their summer gardens, but brighter days are coming. Time to shop for color, writes Janet B. Carson in Saturday’s Style.

If you walk into a nursery, there are so many annual plants to choose. Deciding what to plant can be daunting. Seedlings that promise carefree beauty at the garden center can be disappointing in the ground.

One way to avoid poor choices is to look for the blue logo of the Arkansas Diamonds program, the goal of which is to educate Arkansans about annual ornamental plants that consistently perform well in our state and that are grown here, too — born and raised in Arkansas. See Saturday’s Style for the new Arkansas Diamond picks and past picks, too.