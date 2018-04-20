Home / Latest News /
In suit, Democratic National Committee blames election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.
NEW YORK — The Democratic National Committee has sued President Donald Trump's campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election.
The DNC filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Manhattan. It seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.
The lawsuit states Trump and his associates had relationships with Russia that enabled creation of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.
The DNC said Russia "mounted a brazen attack on American democracy" beginning with a cyberattack on its computers.
It said the hack penetrated DNC computers and phone systems and extracted tens of thousands of documents and emails.
Trump has said repeatedly there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments on: In suit, Democratic National Committee blames election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
mozarky2 says... April 20, 2018 at 11:08 a.m.
A pre-emptive strike ahead of the indictments-dims are scared Schiffless!
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... April 20, 2018 at 11:27 a.m.
This opens up discovery of everything the dims have on the dossier, the e-mails, the murder of Seth Rich; what moron at the DNC came up with this brilliant idea?
I have no idea, but thank you, thank you, thank you!
This is the suicide of an entire political party!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta123 says... April 20, 2018 at 11:35 a.m.
This lawsuit is pretty funny, I don't care who you are. It appears that the DNC is afraid that the so-called Russian collusion case is going nowhere fast and they feel the need to try and keep it in the news. A rather cheap political ploy if I ever saw one.
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopMom says... April 20, 2018 at 11:52 a.m.
Actually, it is very smart. The DNC was damaged by the attack on its computer and should sue. It is a smart way to take control of the discovery and make sure that it moves forward. I'd love to see Trump cough up some bucks.
Mozarky,
It does not open up discovery of everything on the DNC emails. If there was an email about Seth Rich getting murdered, don't you think that Wikileaks would have dumped that one?
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... April 20, 2018 at 11:58 a.m.
Don't get out of that echo chamber much, do you, PM?
Do you even know who Seth Rich is?
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... April 20, 2018 at 12:02 p.m.
Comey's book about an ongoing investigation in which he was the senior investigator and for which he could be a witness was astoundingly stupid.
How'd he ever become head of the Federal Bureau of Matters?
( permalink | suggest removal )
